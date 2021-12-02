Cyclone Jawad: NDRF Deploys 62 Teams For Relief & Rescue Ops; Coast Guard On High Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) noted that the weather system over the isolated places at the Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclone over the Bay of Bengal and will cross the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts on December 4. This will be the third cyclone headed towards the east coast this year after Yaas in May and Gulab in September.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on cyclone-related preparedness. PM Modi directed officials to take all necessary measures to ensure the safe evacuation of people.

NDRF, ICG teams on standby

In view of IMD's predicted Cyclone Jawad, NDRF has deployed 62 Teams across several states of India including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has initiated pre-imperative and preventive action for the safety of life and property at sea. ICG Ships and Aircraft have been tasked specifically for relaying weather warnings to mariners and urging fishing boats at sea to return harbour. ICG has also deployed more than 10 ships at sea for issuing weather advisory regarding the impending Cyclone Jawad. A total of 220 boats have been shepherded back safely to harbours and 20 Disaster Relief Team are ready for assistance.

Eastern coast braces for 'Cyclone Jawad'

In view of the cyclonic storm hitting the Odisha coast, the East Coast Railways cancelled the operation of 95 trains for three days from Thursday. Further, 95 mail and express trains have been cancelled from Dec 2 to Dec 4 which start from different places and pass through the region, an ECoR statement said.

Collectors of 13 districts are directed by the Odisha government to prepare for the safe evacuation of the people. The state government has also outlined a disaster management strategy after discussing with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), and fire department personnel for rescue and relief operations.

The Met department has issued a ‘yellow’ alert warning of heavy rainfall over isolated regions of Srikakulam, Vishakapatnam, and Vijayanagara districts of Andhra Pradesh for December 3 and 4. And an ‘orange’ alert has issued over Puri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Cuttack and Nayagarh districts of Odisha where very heavy rainfall is predicted on December 3 and 4.

(Image: @ProDefKolkata/TWITTER)