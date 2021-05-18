Last Updated:

Cyclone Tauktae: Amit Shah Dials CMs Of Rajasthan, Gujarat & Maharashtra, Avers Support

Hurting through the western belt of India and crossing Kerala, Karnataka and Goa, Cyclone Tauktae left its strong mark in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Written By
Ananya Varma
Amit Shah, Cyclone Tauktae visuals from Gujarat

Image- ANI/PTI


Union Home Minister Amit Shah dialled the Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra to take stock of the ground situation in the aftermath of Cyclone Tauktae. Amit Shah also spoke to the administrators of Union Territory Dadra And Nagar Haveli and took an update from them on the same. The Home Minister has assured the Centre's full support to the cyclone-affected regions. 

Cyclone Tauktae 

Hurting through the western belt of India and crossing Kerala, Karnataka and Goa, Cyclone Tauktae left its strong mark in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat on Monday night.

Parts of Maharashtra including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Palghar, and Sindhudurg witnessed dangerous consequences. Mumbai was hit by heavy rains and strong winds which caused isolated incidents of damage to trees and electrical poles. Moreover, 410 personnel adrift on two barges in Mumbai had to be rescued during the cyclone. At least 146 people have been rescued while 127 are reported to be missing. 

READ | Cyclone Tauktae ferocious storm, says Skymet President as it makes landfall in Diu

In Gujarat, Cyclone Tauktae made a landfall where it weakened into a 'very severe' cyclonic storm. However, it still left behind a trail of destruction causing heavy rainfall and flooding which left at least 4 people dead. In the UT of Daman & Diu,the road between Somnath and Diu was blocked at several places and had to be cleared by the Indian Army for movement of vehicular traffic.

READ | Cyclone Tauktae: 6 dead & 9 injured in Maharashtra, CM calls for immediate relief work

As the cyclone moves towards North India, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain and wind due to cyclone in different parts of Punjab and Haryana. The change in weather will be witnessed in Punjab and Haryana between May 19-20.

READ | Cyclone Tauktae: NDRF team conducts rescue operation in Mumbai after intense rainfall

READ | Fact check: Video claiming part of Trident Hotel collapse due to Cyclone Tauktae true?
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND