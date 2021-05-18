Cyclone Tauktae: Amit Shah Dials CMs Of Rajasthan, Gujarat & Maharashtra, Avers Support

Union Home Minister Amit Shah dialled the Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra to take stock of the ground situation in the aftermath of Cyclone Tauktae. Amit Shah also spoke to the administrators of Union Territory Dadra And Nagar Haveli and took an update from them on the same. The Home Minister has assured the Centre's full support to the cyclone-affected regions.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Ministers of cyclone-affected States-Rajasthan, Maharashtra & Gujarat & Administrators of Union Territory Dadra And Nagar Haveli to take an update about the situation & about any help they required from Centre



(File Photo) pic.twitter.com/C2xYRVzuAM — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

Cyclone Tauktae

Hurting through the western belt of India and crossing Kerala, Karnataka and Goa, Cyclone Tauktae left its strong mark in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat on Monday night.

Parts of Maharashtra including Raigad, Ratnagiri, Palghar, and Sindhudurg witnessed dangerous consequences. Mumbai was hit by heavy rains and strong winds which caused isolated incidents of damage to trees and electrical poles. Moreover, 410 personnel adrift on two barges in Mumbai had to be rescued during the cyclone. At least 146 people have been rescued while 127 are reported to be missing.

#CycloneTauktae#Update on Search & Rescue #SAR Ops

Helo airborne from #INSShikra Mumbai.#SAR for crew of Barge P305 in progress.#INSTalwar heading to render assistance to Barge Support Station 3 & Drill Ship Sagar Bhushan - adrift off #Pipavav Port (1/2). pic.twitter.com/y1AO84q1lF — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) May 18, 2021

In Gujarat, Cyclone Tauktae made a landfall where it weakened into a 'very severe' cyclonic storm. However, it still left behind a trail of destruction causing heavy rainfall and flooding which left at least 4 people dead. In the UT of Daman & Diu,the road between Somnath and Diu was blocked at several places and had to be cleared by the Indian Army for movement of vehicular traffic.

Gujarat: Visuals from Rajula, Amreli after #CycloneTauktae hit the region pic.twitter.com/dmlCANCtO5 — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

As the cyclone moves towards North India, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain and wind due to cyclone in different parts of Punjab and Haryana. The change in weather will be witnessed in Punjab and Haryana between May 19-20.