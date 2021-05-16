Cyclone Tauktae: Goa Cancels Flights; NDRF Airlifts 9 Teams To Guj As Storm Intensifies

The Goa government on Sunday cancelled all flights to and from the state in wake of the prevailing weather conditions due to Cyclone Tauktae. The cyclone which was said to hit the Western coast of the country has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm on Sunday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted. The IMD has further warned that Cyclone Tauktae is likely to intensify further.

"Considering prevalent weather conditions in, around, en route Goa due to very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, all airlines have cancelled their flight operations to and from Goa for today," Goa airport said in a statement.

According to IMD, around 11.30 today, the Cyclonic storm was reported to be 120 kilometres to the west-northwest of Panjim, Goa and 380 kilometres to the south-southwest of Mumbai and is projected to cross Gujarat coast on May 18. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have sent five teams that have been airlifted from Pune International Airport to Ahmedabad to be on standby as the Cyclonic storm hits the state.

CycloneAlert for Gujarat & Diu coasts: VSCS Tauktae to cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar & Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) around 18thMay early morning. At 1130 hoursIST of today,it lay near 15.7°N/72.7°E, about 120 km west-northwest of Panjim-Goa,380 km south-southwest of Mumbai pic.twitter.com/s1P2Hkri9D — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 16, 2021

The IMD has also cautioned the fishermen against venturing into the seas close to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala which form the western coast of the country.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into Eastcentral Arabian Sea along & off Karnataka coast till 17th Morning and into Eastcentral Arabian Sea and along & off Maharashtra–Goa coasts and into Northeast Arabian Sea along & off Gujarat coast till 18th May. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 16, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday instructed the Maharashtra and Gujarat Chief Ministers to maintain the power supply after the cyclone makes landfall. Shah also assured the states of help being provided by the Air Force, Navy and NDRF while adding that a 24/7 centre has been created for the assistance of the citizens to cope with the cyclone.

Tauktae, the first Cyclone of 2021 has so far claimed 4 lives in Karnataka and 2 casualties have been reported in Kerala. According to the IMD, the cyclone is predicted to intensify as a deep depression has formed over the Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast & east-central of the Arabian Sea.

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday to review the preparedness against cyclone Tauktae and directed senior officials to ensure all possible measures were taken to safely evacuate people. Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra as well as the island of Lakshadweep are preparing for the landfall of 'severe cyclonic storm-Tauktae' which is expected to cause flash floods and landslides

(With Agency Inputs)