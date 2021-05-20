Cyclone Tauktae: Maharashtra CM To Visit Ratnagiri And Sindhudurg To Take Stock Of Damages

After the first cyclone of the year-cyclone Tauktae wreaked havoc earlier this week, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray has hinted towards visiting Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts on Friday and hold a review meeting with the local administration to take stock of the damages. The district administration had received complaints of damage, falling of trees, electricity, and internet disruption in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts due to the cyclone.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to visit cyclone-affected Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts tomorrow. He will hold a review meeting with the local administration to assess the damages. pic.twitter.com/km1o4gQLx1 — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2021

Cyclone Tauktae

One of the strongest cyclones to hit the west coast of India, Tauktae originated from a tropical disturbance, which was first monitored on May 13, and this disturbance drifted eastward and organized into a deep depression, which took a northward turn, continuing to gradually intensify, and the system strengthened into a cyclonic storm. It continued intensifying into May 15, reaching severe cyclonic storm status later that day, and began to parallel the coast of the Indian states of Kerala, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, before rapidly intensifying into a very severe cyclonic storm, early on May 16.

Early on May 17, Tauktae intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, reaching its peak intensity soon afterward. Later that same day, Tauktae underwent an eyewall replacement cycle and weakened, before restrengthening as it neared the coast of Gujarat, making landfall soon afterward. After making landfall, Tauktae gradually weakened as it turned northeastward, moving further inland. On May 19, Tauktae weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area.

Defence Minister lauds action of forces

The mayhem that the Cyclone resulted in, would have been a lot more dreadful, had the defense forces would have not been there to rescue. The actions of the defense forces, including the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard, did not go unnoticed and were greatly appreciated by the Minister-in-charge Rajnath Singh. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Singh on Thursday, stated, "Despite the challenges posed by extreme weather conditions of very harsh sea and cyclonic winds the Indian Navy along with the Indian Coast Guard rose to the occasion and brought succor to the people during Cyclone Tauktae”.

Despite the challenges posed by extreme weather conditions of very harsh sea and cyclonic winds the @indiannavy alongwith @IndiaCoastGuard rose to the occasion and brought succour to the people during #CycloneTauktae pic.twitter.com/AtH21oCyXd — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) May 20, 2021

It is pertinent to mention here that SAR operations are underway, and Rajnath Singh is in constant touch with Chief of the Army Staff General M M Naravane, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, and Director General of the Indian Coast Guard Shri K Natarajan who are briefing him on a regular basis.

(Credit-PTI)