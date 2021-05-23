Last Updated:

Cyclone Yaas: Odisha Govt Instructs DMs, SPs To Evacuate Vulnerable People To Safety

Odisha government on Sunday, May 23, instructed the evacuation of vulnerable people to safety; deployed 66 ODRAF, 22 NDRF, and 177 fire service teams.

Srishti Goel
Cyclone Yaas

Picture Credit: PTI


With Cyclone Yaas nearing, the Odisha government on Sunday, May 23, instructed the evacuation of vulnerable people to safety. During this challenging time, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has ordered that oxygen be delivered to hospitals both within and outside the state. For deployment in cyclone-affected areas, the state government has prepared 66 ODRAF, 22 NDRF, and 177 fire service teams. The CMO informed that the required arrangements have also been made to ensure the availability of electricity and water in the affected areas. 

Odisha govt deploys ODRAF, NDRF

Chief Minister's Office tweeted, "DMs & SPs instructed to ensure the evacuation of vulnerable people to safety. CM Naveen Patnaik has directed to ensure the supply of Oxygen to hospitals within & outside the State during this difficult time.

He added, "State Government has prepared 66 ODRAF, 22 NDRF & 177 Fire service teams for deployment in cyclone-affected areas. Necessary arrangements have also been made to ensure electricity & water supply."

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Saturday that a low-pressure system developed over the east-central Bay of Bengal will intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24. It will intensify further into a 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm,' according to the IMD, which will pass north-northwestwards, crossing West Bengal and the adjacent north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts on May 26 evening.

Cyclone Yaas update

The IMD had previously predicted that cyclonic storm Yaas would hit the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal on May 26, bringing heavy rain to both states from May 22 to 26. Fishermen in West Bengal have been advised not to go out into the sea from May 23 evening onwards due to the cyclonic storm Yaas, and those in the deep sea should return to the coast by May 23 morning.

Forces started taking precautionary measures as soon as the IMD released the cyclonic warning. Marinos and fishermen in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands were informed of the weather warning by Indian Coast Guard ships, which advised them to return to shore to prevent any casualties.

The Centre has also advised the states to ensure that all health departments are fully supplied with required supplies in the event of a pandemic. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reviewed the preparedness on Thursday as cyclone warnings were issued. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has also stepped up, deploying one C-17, three C-130s, and two An-32s to transport NDRF personnel from Jamnagar to Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. Following the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan last year in West Bengal and Odisha, the states are now preparing for Yaas.

Picture Credit: PTI

First Published:
