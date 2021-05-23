Last Updated:

Cyclone Yaas: WB Officials Say State Prepared, Mamata Banerjee To Remain In Control Room

West Bengal officials have informed that the state is prepared for Cyclone Yaas alert. Mamata Banerjee to remain in control room to monitor the situation.

Written By
Bhavyata Kagrana
Mamata Banerjee, Cyclone Yaas

Image: PTI/RepresentativeImage


West Bengal officials, on Saturday, informed that the state has taken all precautionary measures to deal with 'Cyclone Yaas' which is likely to hit the state on May 26. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will personally monitor the situation by staying in the control room that has been set for crisis management, added officials. Taking on to Twitter, the Chief Minister highlighted that control rooms with phone number- 070 & 033-22143526 has been put in place.

Mamata Banerjee also tweeted that 'relief materials have been dispatched and quick response team is mobilised'. 

In a series of tweets, the CM mentioned that she has reviewed the 'disaster management preparedness with alert generated to fishermen to immediately return from fishing hamlets.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister held a high-level meeting with state officials to review the preparedness of the situation after IMD alerted that Cydclone Yaas will hit the state. Apart from state, Central forces have also prepared to avoid any casualties. After Cyclone Tauktae, the forces have prepared themselves for next natural calamity. 

READ | Cyclone Yaas alert: IMD issues alert for heavy rainfall on May 26 for West Bengal & Odisha

IMD issues alert for West Bengal and Odisha

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), issued a warning for West Bengal, Odisha that might witness heavy rainfall along with strong winds on the morning of May 26. Apart from these two states, Tamil Nadu, Andara Pradesh, Andaman, and Nicobar might also see the effect. Kolkata Metrological Department head, Dr. Sanjib Bandyopadhyay informed that rainfall is predicted to start from 25th May. According to the IMD's official statement, a cyclonic circulation is forming on the Southeast and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal.

READ | Cyclone Yaas: IMD predicts low pressure to intensify into 'very severe storm' by May 24

Cyclone Yaas

According to the weather officials, low pressure is likely to form on the North Andaman Sea which is predicted to intensify into cyclone Yaas. Dr. Sanjib Bandyopadhyay, head of the Kolkata Metrological Department said that the cyclone would continue to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach North Bay of Bengal near Odisha, West Bengal coast around 26th May morning. Apart from the disaster management preparations, the Centre has asked all the alerted states to ensure that health departments are equipped with essentials. Additionally, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has also swung into action with deployment of one C-17, three C-130s, and two An-32s for transportation of NDRF personnel from Jamnagar to Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. 

READ | NCMC reviews preparedness for Cyclone Yaas, special focus on securing Covid health facilities

READ | Cyclone Yaas enroute WB & Odisha with May 26 ETA; Key NCMC meet keeps COVID in mind
READ | Kolkata port taking preparatory measures for cyclone Yaas
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND