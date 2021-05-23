Cyclone Yaas: WB Officials Say State Prepared, Mamata Banerjee To Remain In Control Room

West Bengal officials, on Saturday, informed that the state has taken all precautionary measures to deal with 'Cyclone Yaas' which is likely to hit the state on May 26. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will personally monitor the situation by staying in the control room that has been set for crisis management, added officials. Taking on to Twitter, the Chief Minister highlighted that control rooms with phone number- 070 & 033-22143526 has been put in place.

Mamata Banerjee also tweeted that 'relief materials have been dispatched and quick response team is mobilised'.

Fishermen have been alerted to immediately return. 24x7 control rooms have been set up (Ph No - 1070 & 033-22143526). All agencies have been asked to spring into action. Relief materials have been dispatched & Quick Response Teams are mobilised.

I request all to stay alert.(3/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 22, 2021

In a series of tweets, the CM mentioned that she has reviewed the 'disaster management preparedness with alert generated to fishermen to immediately return from fishing hamlets.

I have extensively reviewed the Disaster Management preparedness with regards to the impending Yaas cyclone today afternoon with all senior officers of relevant Central & State agencies along with DMs & SPs.(1/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 22, 2021

On Thursday, the Chief Minister held a high-level meeting with state officials to review the preparedness of the situation after IMD alerted that Cydclone Yaas will hit the state. Apart from state, Central forces have also prepared to avoid any casualties. After Cyclone Tauktae, the forces have prepared themselves for next natural calamity.

IMD issues alert for West Bengal and Odisha

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), issued a warning for West Bengal, Odisha that might witness heavy rainfall along with strong winds on the morning of May 26. Apart from these two states, Tamil Nadu, Andara Pradesh, Andaman, and Nicobar might also see the effect. Kolkata Metrological Department head, Dr. Sanjib Bandyopadhyay informed that rainfall is predicted to start from 25th May. According to the IMD's official statement, a cyclonic circulation is forming on the Southeast and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal.

Low pressure area has formed over eastcentral BoB today morning. To intensify into a CS by 24th May. To intensify further into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm, move north-northwestwards and cross West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha & Bangladesh coasts around 26th evening. pic.twitter.com/DakiLqpw0f — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 22, 2021

Cyclone Yaas

According to the weather officials, low pressure is likely to form on the North Andaman Sea which is predicted to intensify into cyclone Yaas. Dr. Sanjib Bandyopadhyay, head of the Kolkata Metrological Department said that the cyclone would continue to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach North Bay of Bengal near Odisha, West Bengal coast around 26th May morning. Apart from the disaster management preparations, the Centre has asked all the alerted states to ensure that health departments are equipped with essentials. Additionally, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has also swung into action with deployment of one C-17, three C-130s, and two An-32s for transportation of NDRF personnel from Jamnagar to Bhubaneswar and Kolkata.