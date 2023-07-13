DAC Approves Purchase Of 26 Rafale-M Fighters, 3 Scorpene Submarines From France

As India continues to embark on modernising the armed forces, the Defence Acquisition Council, India's top procurement body, on Thursday (July 13) approved proposals for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets including 22 Rafale Ms and four twin-seater trainer versions along with three additional Scorpene class submarines for the Indian Navy.

Initially, the Defence Ministry on July 10 gave its initial approval to buy 26 Rafale fighter jets and three Scorpene submarines from France, sources claimed. This is the second such deal for India to procure fighter jets from the French aerospace Dassault Aviation in recent years.

However, the upcoming deal to purchase 26 Rafale fighter jets are different from the 2016 deal. The upcoming set of Rafale jets is for the operational use of the Indian Navy. Whereas, the 2016 deal was for the Indian Air Force.

The historic 2016 Rafale jets deal

Amid geopolitical challenges, the first defence deal with France for the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets was rolled out in 2016. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the landmark defence deals with French aviation company Dassault.

In 2016, both nations inked a Rs 59,000 crore deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets, which came equipped with the latest weapon system and India-specific requirements. In December 2022, the 36th fighter jet arrived in India, to refurbish India's armed forces. Taking to Twitter, the Indian Air Forces said, "The pack is complete. The last of the 36 IAF Rafales landed in India after a quick en route sip from a UAE Air Force tanker."

It's pertinent to note that developments to bolster India's defence sector come amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France. He embarked on his journey today, July 13, and will participate in the Bastille Day Parade as the guest of honour.