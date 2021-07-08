'Dalai Lama Is Honoured Guest In India, Consistent Policy Of India To Treat Him So': MEA

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on July 8 said that India has a consistent policy to treat the Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama as an honoured guest. The MEA Spokesperson's remark came two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Dalai Lama to wish him on his 86th birthday.

PM Modi's move was viewed by observers while drawing parallel to India's hardened ties with China as he wished the spiritual leader the first time after 2015. On the occasion of his birthday, he said that they offered their heartfelt congratulations, these pleasant expressions meant a lot to him. He stated, "They sincerely expressed their congratulations on my birthday. So I very much appreciate this friendly expression."

Reiterating the official position in response to a query, MEA Spokesperson said, "It is the consistent policy of the Government of India to treat his holiness Dalai lama as an honoured guest in India and respected religious leader who enjoys a large following in India. His Holiness' birthday is celebrated by many of his followers in India and abroad."

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu and Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang also greeted Dalai Lama on the occasion. Notably, the states have borders with China. China views Tibetan spiritual leader as a separatist after the Chinese conquest of Tibet in the 1950s, the Dalai Lama was forced to flee the country.

"I think I am the longest guest of the Indian government": Dalai Lama

The Tibetan spiritual leader, who has been residing in Dharamsala since his expulsion from China in 1959, addressed his followers virtually on July 6.

“Since I became a refugee and settled in India, I have taken full advantage of India's freedom and religious harmony. I want to assure you that for the rest of my life I am committed to reviving ancient Indian knowledge. I really appreciate the Indian concept of secular values, not dependent on religion, such as honesty, karuna (compassion) and ahimsa (non-violence),” said the Dalai Lama.

"As I always mentioned, India is my home. I was born in Tibet. But most of my life was spent in this country. I really feel proud that I am a guest of the Indian government. I think I am the longest guest of the Indian government. But at least that guest will not create a problem," he continued.

Some of the countries need to follow Indias principles of religious harmony," he said. Dalai Lama advised the medical fraternity to be more compassionate while discharging their duties.