Dalai Lama Writes To Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Condoling Lives Lost Due To Floods

The Dalai Lama, Tibet's spiritual leader, has written to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, offering his condolences for the deaths caused by floods in the state. On Sunday, November 21, the death toll reached 31 in Andhra Pradesh over the last week due to heavy floods. Inundated rivers Pennar and Cheyyeru swept away several villages, flooded streets. The disastrous flow of water has left trains and vehicles stuck, people homeless and dead, and property destroyed in the state during the last week.

Expressing his grief over the loss of life, "I pray for them," Dalai Lama wrote, PTI reported. He further added that he appreciates that the state government and other agencies are involved in rescue and relief efforts and that they are doing everything possible to bring help to people affected by the tragedy. According to the media agency, he also stated that as a show of solidarity with the people of Andhra Pradesh, the Dalai Lama Trust (DLT) will donate to relief and rescue efforts.

National Highways closed, Trains cancelled due to tragic Andhra floods

The Chennai-Kolkata National Highway-16 was closed after roads in Padugupadu, SPS Nellore district, were submerged due to flooding in the Penna river. Due to the over-flowing river, more than 17 trains on the Chennai-Vijayawada grand trunk route were cancelled and several trains were diverted. According to the Andhra Pradesh disaster management organisation, the deluge was caused when more than two lakh cusecs of floodwater rushed out of the Somasila reservoir in the SPS Nellore district, news agency PTI reported. Due to the flooding, vehicles were trapped on either side of the NH-16 between Nellore and Vijayawada, reportedly.

Togurupeta, Mandapalli, Pulapathur, and Gundlur villages were flooded as the Annamayya project on the Cheyyeru river overflowed, releasing two lakh cubic metres of water. At least 26 people were killed, and many more went missing after the medium irrigation project was breached by the release of water. Due to the flood in Cheyyeru, 12 people died in Pulapathur hamlet, nine in Mandapalli, and five in Gundlur. According to the AP, two families in Mandapalli were wiped out when the Cheyyeru river overflowed. The temple town of Tirupati has also been submerged in Andhra floods for four days in a row, with new concerns about cracks developing in one of the state's largest water reservoirs, which is located in the district. Although no news of rain has been reported in a while. Moreover, three military helicopters have landed at Renigunta Airport. Forces from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also arrived in Tirupati.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: PTI/Representative