Danish Siddiqui Death: At UNSC Meet, Foreign Secy Shringla Condemns Journalist's Killing

Foreign Secretary of India, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, has condemned the killing of Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui at the Kandahar province in Afghanistan. He extended his condolences to the family members of the journalists at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Friday.

He said, "We condemn the killing of Indian photographer Danish Siddiqui while he was on a reporting assignment in Kandahar in Afghanistan yesterday. I extend our sincere condolences to the bereaved family."

Siddiqui was the Chief Photographer of the team covering a clash between Afghan security forces and the Taliban. He was killed during the fight between the two outfits. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a tweet that the killing of the journalist was a painful reminder of the mounting dangers faced by the media in Afghanistan. The UNAMA tweeted, “Media working in Afghanistan and journalism itself in the country is under increasing threat. Our deep condolences to the family & friends of @dansiddiqi. A painful reminder of mounting dangers faced by the media in Afghanistan. Authorities must investigate this and all killings of reporters.”

According to a report by TOLO News, Siddiqui was killed in Kandahar's Spin Boldak district. Taliban has already taken control of Kandahar.

How did the world react?

Ashraf Ghani, Afghanistan’s President, said in a statement, "I am deeply saddened with the shocking reports that Reuters Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui was killed while covering the Taliban atrocities in Kandahar. While I extend my heartfelt condolences to Sidiqqui's family and also to our media family, I reiterate my government's unwavering commitment to freedom of speech and protection of free media and journalists."

The United States of America also released a statement saying that it is 'deeply saddened by the photojournalist Danish Siddiqui and called for an end to the violence in Afghanistan. Taliban, however, has denied the blame and said they are unaware of the responsible side for the killing of the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and expressed their regret over his death. In a statement to CNN-News18 on Friday, Taliban’s spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said, “We are not aware during whose firing the journalist was killed. We do not know how he died."



(With ANI Inputs)