In a daring operation on the intervening night of April 27 and April 28, Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J aircraft performed a night landing at a degraded airstrip near Khartoum to evacuate stranded Indians from strife-torn Sudan. The runway had no lights or navigational aids. The passengers included medical cases, including a pregnant lady, besides those who had no means to reach Port Sudan.

This landing happened at Wadi Sayyidna air base, which is around 40 kilometres from the capital Khartoum. The mission was part of Operation Kaveri to rescue Indians from Sudan.

This convoy was led by the Indian Defence Attaché, who was in continuous touch with IAF authorities all along, till they reached the airstrip at Wadi Sayyidna. The airstrip in question had a degraded surface, with no navigational approach aids or fuel, and most critically or landing lights (that are required to guide an aircraft landing at night).

Approaching the airstrip, the aircrew used their Electro-Optical/Infra-Red sensors to ensure that the runway was free from any obstructions and that no inimical forces were in the vicinity. Having made sure of the same, the aircrew carried out a tactical approach on Night Vision Goggles, on a practically dark night.

Upon landing, the aircraft engines were kept running while eight IAF Garud Commandos secured the passengers and their luggage into the aircraft. As with the landing, the take-off from the unlit runway was also carried out using NVGs.

"This approximately two and a half hour operation between Wadi Sayyidna and Jeddah will go down in the annals of IAF history for its sheer audacity and flawless execution - akin to that carried out in Kabul," an IAF spokesperson said.

Under Operation Kaveri, India has been rescuing its citizens in buses from conflict zones in Khartoum and other troubled areas to Port Sudan from where they are being taken to Jeddah in Indian Air Force's transport aircraft and Indian Navy's ships.

From Jeddah, the Indians are being brought home in either commercial flights or IAF's aircraft. India has set up separate control rooms in Jeddah and Port Sudan and the India embassy in Khartoum has been coordinating with them and the MEA's headquarters in Delhi.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group that has reportedly left around 400 people dead.