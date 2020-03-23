Darjeeling’s Iconic Glenary’s Provides Free Food Ahead Of COVID-19 Lockdown

An iconic bakery in Darjeeling is being lauded for distributing chocolates and giving free food before the lockdown and the social media users called the act a ‘gesture of kindness’.

As the dining-in restaurants across the country have been ordered to shut down as a containment measure to stem the pandemic, Glenary’s in Darjeeling promised to supply food to charitable organizations.

The restaurant is among the prominent places in the city, and a favourite for the tourists. As it did shutter to comply with the quarantine measures of the government of India, the bakery announced prior to closure, “Dear people of Darjeeling, our bakery is opened today with a fresh batch with our regular time 6 am and we will close today till the stocks last."

It further added saying, "Everything is free, we will not be charging for anything. This is our small effort to help our community. Keep a safe distance when you come to the bakery.” The post gained 1.6k shares and was liked 4k times by the users online.

Remained open for community service

The years old bakery remained open for the community service and residents dropped by to collect freshly baked items for no charge till stocks run out, as per media reports. The internet users thanked the owners for being compassionate and inspiring the community for the good acts in these times of hardship.

The eatery wrote saying, “We hope you and your families stay healthy. Let us all do our part to help and encourage one another. Together, we will overcome these unprecedented times and emerge stronger.”

Later, it announced that it will remain shut from March 24, but will continue to distribute fresh items to those in need.

“Glenarys will be closed from tomorrow but we will be distributing bread to the daily wage workers, charity homes, Kripa and to the people who need support during this pandemic,” the eatery informed the customers in another post.

