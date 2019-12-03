Underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim Maintains Radio Silence Without Using Phone For 3 Years

Underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim has been maintaining radio silence without using a phone for over three years, as per reports. The last call of Dawood was traced back in November 2016 by a Delhi Police cell. The call lasted for 15 minutes in which D-Company head was reported to be speaking for 15 minutes to one of his aides. An IPS officer of Delhi Police told a news agency that the don seemed to be drunk in between the conversation, as his voice slurred for few times. The conversation was more or less of a personal nature and had no reference to any underworld activity or operation, he added.

Delhi Police Commissioner traces Dawood's call

The call and its transcript were investigated thoroughly and was taken up to the highest level including the Intelligence Bureau and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), as per the agency report. Security officials told the agency that the RAW is in possession of telephonic conversations of Dawood recorded by former Delhi Police Commissioner Neeraj Kumar. Neeraj told the media that they heard Dawood while they were investigating the spot-fixing case in which several IPL cricketers were accused. He added that he cannot comment on the 2016 recording of Dawood, but Delhi Police's various units are capable of intercepting calls of D-Company aides, including the Don himself.

Another Police official told the agency that Don is likely to be avoiding the use of phone but that does not strike off the fact that he has shifted from Karachi. The Police have sufficient inputs to prove that Dawood and his close gang members are still operating from Pakistan, he added.

Earlier several reports claimed that Dawood was suffering from health issues and that he was suffering from a heart ailment. Yet his brother Anis Ibrahim has denied the claims. In recent links that have been unearthed with relation to Dawood, one of his aides, Jabir Moti who reported directly to him is facing a US extradition case on drug trafficking and money laundering offenses amounting to around $1.4 million. The UK judge heading the case has sought further details of Moti to study the terror aspect of the case.

