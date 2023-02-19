Days After Student's Suicide, IIT-Bombay To Revamp Curriculum To Reduce ‘stress’

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT) announced several changes, including in the curriculum for the undergrad courses, to reduce stress among students shortly after a first-year student at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, committed suicide.

IIT-Bombay Director Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri, in a statement, said, "We are working actively to create an inclusive campus where all students feel at home. On the first day when students enter IIT, during their formal orientation, we give strong warnings against any discrimination. We also sensitise all students to not seek proxy information, such as ranks in entrance exams. We have a very strict policy on discrimination by faculty."

The Suicide case

An 18-year-old student of the Indian Institute of Technology allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 7th floor of the hostel building on February 12.

The Powai police reported that the incident occurred at around 1 p.m., following which police were notified and an accidental death case was lodged.

The family of an 18-year-old boy claimed that the boy was murdered. They also claimed that the deceased faced caste discrimination at IIT B and suspected foul play in his death.

Ramesh Solanki, the father of the deceased, said that his son could not commit suicide."He must have been harassed, and I think he has been killed. He has fallen from the 7th floor, but he is only hurt on the head," he added.

The deceased’s sister, Jahnvi, also said that the family is "100 percent sure that he has been murdered"."First, they told us that his accident had taken place. When our relatives reached Mumbai, they told us that he fell downstairs. And in the third version, they said that he jumped from the 7th floor. How can we believe three different versions," she asked."It is possible that the students there have murdered him. The institute said that he jumped from the 7th floor, but that is not true. All of his bones were intact. Only his head hurt a little," she alleged.

However, the Institute issued an official statement assuring a fair investigation into the matter.

"It is wrong to make such accusations when the police are still investigating the case. Based on initial input from friends, there is no indication that the student faced any such discrimination. We request that such unfounded allegations not be spread," said the institute in the statement.





