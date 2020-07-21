DCW Chief Condemns Attack On UP Scribe, Bats For Suspension Of SHO, Other Officials

The Delhi Women for commission (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday took serious cognizance of the attack which took place on a journalist in Ghaziabad, where unknown assailants fired at the scribe after he filed a complaint against few for harassing his niece.

Calling out the lackadaisical attitude of the Ghaziabad police Maliwal told Republic TV that the cops did not act on the complaint of journalist Vikarm Joshi following which the goons got emboldened and dared to carry out the attack.

“Criminals in our country are emboldened because generally no action is taken against them. Five days back, this journalist filed a complaint of sexual harassment against his niece yet for five days the UP police was sleeping, no action was taken against the said criminals. This gave them the power that they can kill someone and get away with it,” she said. Maliwal further asserted that lacuna from the side of the system makes the common man apprehensive of the consequences.

“We keep on requesting people about reaching out to the police in case they face any problem. But in return they are gunned down, burnt or some other unfortunate incident takes place. This is very very sad,” she said.

“The system ends up harassing people and we need to fight against that. I sat on a hunger strike demanding speedy action against women harassment. A law was passed but its implementation has not been done yet,” she added.

Further calling for strict action against the SHO of the area, Maliwal said the concerned cop should be suspended to send out a message that no tardiness will be tolerated. “The SHO of the particular station needs to be suspended and other police officials who were involved in the act they need to be taken to task and those men need to be put behind bars and given strongest punishment possible should be given,” she said.

Maliwal further highlighted that there is an urgent need for the system to gear up and ensure speedy justice for victims of sexual harassment. “Certainty of swiftness and justice is the most important thing. For this we need adequate fast tract courts, police resources, forensic labs. A strong system will put fear in mind of the culprits and hence stop such incidents from happening,” she said.

Joshi was shot at by unknown assailants in Ghaziabad late on Monday night, days after he registered a police complaint over harassment of his niece. The incident took place after Joshi, was travelling with his daughters on his motorcycle on Monday night when a group of men fired gunshots at him. Joshi was sprayed with bullets in Vijay Nagar area of Ghaziabad. He was rushed to Yashoda Hospital in Ghaziabad where his condition is said to be critical.