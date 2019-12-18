Nirbhaya Case: Swati Maliwal Expresses Happiness Over SC Dismissing Convict's Review Plea

Delhi Commission for Women's Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Wednesday expressed her happiness after the Supreme Court rejected the review petition of the convicted rapist Akshay Singh involved in the Nirbhaya case. Taking to Twitter she expressed her hope that after the top court rejected the review plea of the accused rapists, Patiala House Court will soon issue a death warrant for all the four convicts.

Demanding immediate hanging of the 4 convicts, The DCW Chairperson wrote, "Hope now Patiala House Court will immediately remove the death warrant of all the four killers! Those four murderers should be hanged immediately!"

7 साल बाद निर्भया को न्याय मिलने की घड़ी पास आ रही है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट से रेपिस्ट की रिव्यू पटिशन रेजेक्ट हुई है। आशा है अब तुरंत पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट चारों क़ातिलों के डेथ वॉरंट निकालेगा!



उन चारों क़ातिलों को तुरंत फाँसी होनी चाहिए! https://t.co/5yEJFA9WDR — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) December 18, 2019

SC Rejects Review plea

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna dismissed the review petition of Akshay Singh, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case. This comes after the apex court heard the arguments of AP Singh, the counsel for the accused and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who argued for the Delhi police. The bench stated that all the aspects of the case had already been dealt with by the trial court, High Court and the SC. The apex court contended that there was no merit in the plea.

In his review plea, on page 16 point D stated, "Air quality of Delhi is...like a gas chamber and not only this the water of Delhi NCR...is also full of poison...life is going to be short, then why death penalty?" On page 15 at point C, the Nirbhaya murderer and rapist wrote, "Why death penalty when age is reducing? In Kalyug, age has come down to 50-60 years." On page 20, he remarked, "The prosecutrix was raped by a minimum of two men and that she does not remember intercourse after that. It is, therefore, unsafe to proceed on the assumption that all six people on the bus committed rape."

