Decision To Name Government Schools After Martyrs In J&K Delights Kin Of Army, Police

The government of Jammu and Kashmir took an admirable decision on Saturday to name the government schools in the region after martyrs. According to the sources, the Deputy Commissioners (DC) of Jammu, Doda, Reasi, Poonch, Rajouri, Kathua, Samba, Ramban, Kishtwar, and Udhampur districts have been asked to give a list of government schools that can be named after the martyrs.

This decision of the J&K government has delighted the families of martyrs and residents of the area. The family of BSF jawan Gurnam Singh, who gave his life for the country in 2016, applauded the government's action.

Hearing the recommendation, Gurnam Singh's father said, “It is a good decision taken by the government," according to ANI.

According to Kulbir Chaudhary, the village's sarpanch, the government's action would encourage students, to learn about our nation's martyrs when they will go to school.

Similarly, Kavinder Gupta, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) praised the government's act, by saying that a great number of police and army people have sacrificed their lives in Jammu and Kashmir during militancy. He further stated that this step taken by the government to honour them is truly commendable.

While talking more about the government's decision, he said that it is time to remove the signs of slavery from Delhi and the other states of the country. Invaders like Akbar, Babur, and Humayun have highways named after them. He claimed that instead of their names, people must pay tribute to martyrs such as Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, and Chandrashekhar Azad so that future generations remember them.

Earlier details about the renaming of schools

According to the sources, this directive came after when a week ago, J&K's chief secretary, Dr. A.K. Mehta, ordered J&K govt officials to designate 75 roads and schools that might be renamed after civilians which will be considered as a symbol of respect and gratitude for their distinguished services towards the public welfare.

This led the Jammu & Kashmir administration to take this decision before the 75th Independence Day. This urged the deputy commissioners to select schools in their regions, as well as from the region of J&K Police, Army, and CRPF people, after whom these schools named after martyrs.

Most districts have submitted their lists and the process of renaming the schools is expected to begin by the end of the 15th August celebrations, according to a senior administration official.

