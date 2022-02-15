In a shocking development, singer-cum-activist Deep Sidhu died in a road accident on Tuesday. Sidhu along with his friend was on his way to Punjab from Delhi when his Scorpio dashed into a parked container near Kundli–Manesar–Palwal Expressway in Haryana's Sonipat. In the accident, Sidhu lost his life while his friend is critical at the moment.

Sonipat police confirmed the news saying,"Deep Sidhu has passed away in a car accident. His car rammed into another vehicle."

Born on April 2,1984, in a Jatt Sikh family in Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib district, Sidhu had started his acting career in 2015 at the age of 31 with Ramta Jogi. But he gained prominence in 2018 when the movie Jora Das Nimbria hit theaters. A sequel of the movie- Jora: The Second Chapter released in March 2020.

Also an activist, Sidhu was associated with the 2021 Republic Day violence. Sidhu had done a Facebook live while hoisting the pennant from the ramparts of the Red Fort. In the video, Sidhu said in Punjabi, "We have only hoisted the Nishan Sahib flag at the Red Fort while exercising our democratic right to protest."

Sidhu was twice arrested thereafter. Following his arrest in February 2021, the police had told a Delhi court that Sidhu was “the main rioter and instigator” of the Red Fort incident, that he “provoked people… thus inciting violence” and that he had been seen in a video with “swords, sticks and flags”.

The court, however, had granted him bail on April 16 in the case saying that the prosecution had sought to make an example of him since he was popular, but that this “hazards a failure of justice”, and that his continued detention was infringement of his right to life and liberty.

Before he could be released from jail, he was again taken into custody by the Delhi Police on April 17 in connection with another FIR filed against him on a complaint by the Archeological Survey of India. However, his lawyer argued that the facts and allegations in both the FIRs were identical as both relate to the violence and the damage caused to the Red Fort on January 26. Acknowledging the same, the Court granted him bail in the case on April 26.

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi offers his condolences

Soon after the news broke, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of renowned actor and social activist, #DeepSidhu. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and fans".