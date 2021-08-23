'Deeply Concerned' Sri Lanka Asks India's Help In Evacuating Its Citizens From Afghanistan

The Sri Lankan government has asked India for help in evacuating its citizens from war-torn Afghanistan. In a statement issued by Sri Lanka's Foreign Ministry, the government stated that it was 'deeply concerned' about the situation in Afghanistan and was closely monitoring developments. Asserting that its priority was the security of Sri Lankans living in Afghanistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that it had requested the governments of USA, UK, India, Pakistan and the United Nations to assist in evacuating its citizens.

"Our primary concern is the safety and security of Sri Lankans living in Afghanistan and evacuating them to safety or back to Sri Lanka. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has requested the governments of USA, UK, India, Pakistan and the United Nations to assist in evacuating the Sri Lankans in Afghanistan, should they desire to do so," it said.

The Sri Lanka government stated that out of the total number of Sri Lankans in Afghanistan (86), so far, 46 had been evacuated, 20 were expected to return and another 20 had expressed their desire to stay back. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also stated that the Taliban has offered amnesty and promised not to harm any foreigners.

"The Government of Sri Lanka is also happy to see the pledges given by the Taliban that the women in Afghanistan can work and girls can go to school, following the Islamic tradition. The Government of Sri Lanka also takes note in the pronouncement made by the Taliban that an All Party Mechanism will be established to take the country forward," the Sri Lankan government said.

However, it urged the militant group to maintain law and order situation and ensure the safety, security and dignity of all people in Afghanistan. "The Government of Sri Lanka remains concerned of the possibilities of mass migration, extremist religious elements attempting to find a safe haven and enhanced illegal narcotic trade which can have a destabilizing effect on the entire South Asian region. The Government is keenly observing the situation on a daily basis," it added.