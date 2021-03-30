'Deeply Saddened': India Condoles Death Of Former Madagascar President Didier Ratsiraka

Former Malagasy President Didier Ratsiraka passed away on Sunday at the age of 84 after suffering from cardiac arrest. India sent condolences to the family members of Ratsiraka and the people of Madagascar, remembering the politician's immense contributions to strengthening the relations between New Delhi and Antananarivo. Indian ambassador to Madagascar, Abhay Kumar took to Twitter to express remorse on the passing away of Ratsiraka.

Admirer of Mahatma Gandhi

Ratsiraka was president of Madagascar from 1975 to 1993 and from 1997 to 2002. Ratsiraka came to power after a coup in 1975, following which he started implementing socialist policies in the country. It was during Ratsiraka's presidency that India-Madagascar witnessed an upswing in bilateral ties. Ratsiraka visited India twice as president of Madagascar. In 1980, Ratsiraka arrived in New Delhi for a bilateral meet, while in 1983 he came to attend a Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit.

Ratsiraka was a vocal supporter of the Non-Aligned Movement, a pact that was created during the Cold War era between countries that stood neutral. Ratsiraka was a great admirer of Mahatma Gandhi and former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. According to news agency ANI, Ratsiraka even named two streets in Madagascar’s capital Antananarivo after Mahatma Gandhi and Indira Gandhi when he was the president of the country.

After the 2001 elections, Ratsiraka fled Madagascar and settled in Paris, France. Ratsiraka was convicted by a court over charges of corruption. Ratsiraka returned to Madagascar in 2011 after holding talks with President Andry Rajoelina and other leaders. Ratsiraka’s demise was marked by the government of Madagascar and a funeral ceremony was held in the main courtyard of the State Palace followed by a burial ceremony at the National Mausoleum.

(Image Credit: Didier Ratsiraka/Facebook)