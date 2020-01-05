Def Min Rajnath Singh Condemns Attack On Nankana Sahib, Says 'that Is Why We Need CAA'

Issuing his first statements over the shocking mob attack on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan on Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that it is a matter of grave concern. He added that the amendment in the citizenship law was needed to protect the minorities persecuted in the neighbouring country.

The defence minister said: "It is a matter of concern how in Pak Nankana Shaheb Gudurdwara was affected. This is how minorities are treated in Pak. That is why CAA is needed."

Imran Khan breaks silence on Nankana Sahib attack; drags RSS, preaches 'zero-tolerance'

Nankana Sahib attacked

On Friday, a video emerged of a mob of 400 people pelting stones in the Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan. Visuals show that the mob surrounding the Gurudwara and pelting stones at the Gurudwara which is the birthplace of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. Sources report that the mob was led by Mohd. Imran Attari -the brother of Mohammed Hassan who was responsible for the forcible conversion of a Pakistani Sikh girl - Jagjit Kaur. No arrests have been made till now.

Sources report that the protestors consisting of Muslim residents of Nankana Sahib had proclaimed that they will soon change the name from Nankana Sahib to Ghulaman-e-Mustafa. Moreover, the mob allegedly claimed that 'no Sikh will remain in Nankana'. Reports suggest that several Sikh devotees were stranded inside the Gurdwara which was attacked by the mob on Friday evening.

Rahul Gandhi condemns attack on Nankana Sahib with a jibe, says 'bigotry knows no borders'

Forced conversion Pak Sikh girl

Meanwhile, the main leader of the mob is the brother of Mohammed Hassan - who was accused of kidnapping and forcibly converting a Sikh girl -Jagjit Kaur. Akali Dal leader Manjinder Sirsa, in August, had shared a video of the grieving family telling how 18-year old Jagjit Kaur was allegedly abducted and converted to Islam in Pakistan. On September 3, the victim was reunited with her family after Pakistan faced global anger due to inaction. Pakistan had claimed that Punjab's Nankana Sahib police had arrested eight people - including Hassan, in connection with the case. Despite being rescued, reports claim that Jagjit Kaur - now known as Ayesha refused to convert back to Sikhism.

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh asks Pak PM to intervene over Nankana Sahib mob attack

PATHETIC: Pakistan PM Imran Khan attacks India with old B'desh video claiming it's from UP