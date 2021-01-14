Defence And Paramilitary Forces All Set For COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

India is all set for the milestone COVID Vaccination drive to start from January 16th, 2021. The paramilitary forces are also ready for the COVID-19 vaccine drive.

According to various paramilitary top officials, paramedic staff and doctors will be vaccinated in the first phase followed by all paramilitary staff, which is close to about 10 lakh people. Around 25,000 total of all paramilitary paramedics and doctors will be vaccinated in the first phase.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sources claimed that 3,300 para-medics and doctors will get vaccinated in the first phase, while registration is currently on for the next phase. So far, a total of 1,92,000 CRPF jawans have been registered. CPRF is in the process of getting 1,55,000 more jawans registered for the second phase.

Similarly in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which is also taking care of various COVID centres, including the world's largest COVID centre in Delhi's Chhatarpur area, has completed registration for all jawans and officers, close to about 1 lakh. Almost 2,500 doctors and paramedics of the ITBP will be vaccinated against coronavirus in the first phase.

Read: 49 Top Doctors Issue Statement Slamming COVID 'vaccine Politics' Ahead Of Nationwide Drive

Read: Depression, Stress May Reduce Efficacy Of COVID-19 Vaccines, Scientists Say

ITBP Jawans deployed in forwarding areas in Ladakh will also be vaccinated through special camps that will be set up by local administration at the location itself and they will not require to travel to Leh to get vaccinated. The Indian Army will also participate in the vaccination drive and will facilitate the movement and transportation of the vaccines to the operational areas. The frontline soldiers from the Indian Army in the states of Jammu and Kashmir and North East will also be a part of the COVID-19 Vaccination drive. In the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), all jawans have been registered for the COVID-19 vaccine drive.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the National Security Guard (NSG) have also completed their process of getting registered as around 1 lakh jawans have enrolled for the vaccination. The armed forces have contributed extraordinarily in India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccination drive will also witness a major role by the armed and paramilitary forces.

Read: All Set For COVID Vaccination Roll-out; Jabs 4 Times A Week: Delhi CM

Read: Group Of Experts Slams Critics Of India's Approval Process For COVID Vaccines