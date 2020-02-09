​​​​​​​Defence Expo 2020: Indigenous ‘Parth’ Gunshot Locator Device Unveiled 

The Indigenous ‘Parth’ gunshot locator device was showcased by Major Anoop Mishra during the Def-Expo 2020 in Lucknow on February 9. The device is jointly developed by an army institute and a private firm. It can detect the exact location of a bullet from a distance of 400m and will help with locating and neutralising terrorist faster. The ‘Parth’ gunshot locator device costs around Rs 3 lakhs and if inducted, would replace a similar imported item which costs around Rs 65 lakhs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the DefExpo 2020 the Uttar Pradesh capital. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the event. The objective of the expo is to bring the leading technologies in the defence sector under one roof in order to provide manufacturing opportunities for private firms, start-ups and the government. The theme of the exhibition is 'India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub'.

Touted to be the biggest defence expo

The event is said to be the biggest defence exhibition in the country so far in terms of participation of various stakeholders. Various nations such as the US, Russia, France, Germany and the United Kingdom will be a part of the expo. Defence Ministers and Service Chiefs of 35 countries are participating in the event. The number of companies registered for participating in the DefExpo 2020 has reached 1,000 -- including 165 foreign companies as against the figure of Indian 702 companies participating in Defexpo 2018.

The booked exhibition space by exhibitors for DefExpo 2020 has gone up by 60% to over 42,800 square metres, compared to around 26,774 for the last edition. The event is also being seen as a major push by the government towards building a huge military equipment manufacturing infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh which has one of the two designated defence industrial corridors.

