Independence Day 2020: Defence Ministry Makes Special Arrangements At Red Fort Amid COVID

In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Defence is organising the flag hoisting ceremony at Red Fort on Saturday, maintaining the balance between the sanctity and dignity of the National function while factoring in the precautions related to the pandemic."

To facilitate a smooth movement, with the least chances possible for crowding, the seating enclosures, and walkways have been laid with wooden flooring and carpeting. Also, additional door frame metal detectors, with adequately spaced markings, have been provided to avoid queues and ensure a smooth passage for all the invitees. A large chunk of the parking area has been brick-lined and paved so that a smooth entry and exit of vehicles to the maximum feasible extent is possible.

'Do Gaz ki Doori'

The members of the guard of honour have been under quarantine as a safety precaution. A distance of 6 feet between two people or "Do Gaz Ki Doori" has been the key philosophy for seating arrangements. Participation in the event is solely through formal invitations and any person, who does not have the same has been requested to refrain from coming to the event.

About 4000-plus invites have been issued to various people including the media, officials, diplomats, members of the public among others.

Keeping safety in mind, cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) have been invited to witness the event (in place of Children), and the former would be sitting at Gyanpath.

Invitees sensitized about COVID-19 safety measures

To sensitize the invitees about COVID related safety measures, a specific Advisory for following COVID guidelines have been issued along with each invitation card.

"A request card, for the invitees to exhibit restraint and patience during the dispersal after the event concludes would be placed on each seat in this regard. The announcement regarding the same would be made from the commentary booth time and again," said the Defence Ministry.

The traffic police advisory will also have a note in the same regard. An orderly dispersal plan has been put into place for the implementation through the controlling officials in various enclosures.

Ceremonial drills have also been factored in due to social distancing norms and other measures for precaution.

Thermal screening at all entry points for the invitees has been planned. The sanitization of the red fort is also taking place regularly.

Adequate medical booths in four of the locations (one near the rampart, one in Madhavdas and two at 15 August Park) have been set up if any person in the crowd has been found showing the symptoms of COVID-19.

All the invitees have been requested to wear masks at all times. Besides, an adequate number of suitable masks are being kept handy for distribution at various points of venue. The availability of hand sanitizers at pre-defined locations has been done.

Display boards also have been placed discreetly to attract the attention of the invitees.

(with inputs from ANI)