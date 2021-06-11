Delhi: 23-year-old Fakes His Own Abduction, Demands Rs 3 Lakh Ransom From Father

A 23-year-old man from New Delhi, who allegedly faked his own abduction in a bid to demand ransom from his father, was traced by law enforcers in Jalandhar, Punjab, PTI reported citing local police. On June 3, Shahbad Diary Police received a phone call from Veer Pal Singh, who notified that his son has been missing for two days. The worried father told police that his son had gone to a nearby market and hadn’t returned since then.

The police registered a complaint regarding the same and started its investigation into the case. Meanwhile, Veer Pal informed police that he had repeatedly been getting phone calls from his son, who said that kidnapper had asked for a ransom of Rs 3 lakh in exchange for his life. All three times, Aman had asked his father to transfer the money into his bank account.

During the investigation, the location of the mobile phone from which Aman had called was checked and was found to be in Punjab's Jalandhar following which a team was sent there. The team interrogated some friends of Aman in Jalandhar. Finally, he was traced on Saturday and brought back to the national capital on Sunday, the police said.

Car scam

During a later interrogation, the 23-year-old revealed that he wanted to sell a car and had discussed the same with his Jalandhar based friend-Ankit. It was Ankit, who then said that he had a potential buyer and suggested meeting in Hissar, Haryana. On June 1, Aman, Ankit, the actual owner of the car-Ravi and a potential buyer met.

After a deal finalized, the buyer gave Aman Rs 2 lakh in cash, which he passed on to Ravi. However, Ravi instead of handling his car fled along with money. As the buyer, who was left sans possession of the vehicle, started demanding back his money that Aman got concerned. After an initial stint as a labourer in Jalandhar, Aman realised that he could not pay back the gigantic sum by working at daily wages. It was then that he concocted the plan of extracting the money from his own father.

Representative Image: Pixabay