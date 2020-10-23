Delhi Airport Gets Big 'Safe Travel Barometer' Win; Emerges World's Second-safest Airport

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has bagged the second position amongst the world's safest airports, the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said on Wednesday. The 'Safe Travel Barometer' has certified Delhi airport as the second safest airport with a 4.6 score for effective implementation of coronavirus-related health and safety protocols, DIAL informed.

The 'Safe Travel Barometer' is among the world's largest and most comprehensive tools to monitor travellers' health and safety protocols, a release issued by DIAL said. The safe travel score is an initiative by Safe Travel Barometer, that assessed more than 200 airports on their implementation of health and safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic, the release added. Besides Delhi's international airport, Frankfurt Airport and Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport have also secured the second position.

"Close on the heels of Singapore Changi Airport, which scored 4.7 out of 5, Delhi's IGI Airport has bagged the second position in the Safe Travel Barometer's list by scoring 4.6. Besides, Frankfurt Airport and Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport have also secured the second position, each tied at 4.6 out of 5," the release said.

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi is operated by Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a consortium led by GMR. Delhi airport has also become the country's safest airport for various safety measures taken to help control the spread of coronavirus, according to the release.

The various safety measures taken at the airport include the launch of RT-PCR testing laboratory, UV-based disinfection process, implementation of touchless initiatives to enhance the passenger experience and development of AIR SUVIDHA portal for easy and hassle-free arrival process of India-bound international passengers, the release said.

'Moment of pride'

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL said it was a moment of pride that in this testing time, DIAL has been able to make exceptional accomplishment by ranking second in the world for implementing effective safety measures at the airport.

(With PTI inputs)