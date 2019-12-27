The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Delhi And Nearby Areas Likely To Hit By Cold Waves: IMD

General News

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that Dense fog is likely to spread over the national capital and its nearby areas during the next three days.

Written By Rishabh Mishra | Mumbai | Updated On:
IMD

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that Dense fog is likely to spread over the national capital and its nearby areas during the next three days. Delhi and nearby areas are likely to hit by cold waves in the upcoming two days. There are chances of thunderstorm and lightning in the area.

In a tweet, IMD said,” Dense fog at isolated pockets likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, north Raj. & UP during next 3 days and over north Madhya PradeshMP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sikkim and Odisha during next 2 days and over northeastern India during next 4-5 days and abate thereafter.”

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Ghaziabad DM Orders Two-day School Holiday Due To Extreme Cold Weather

In another tweet, IMD stated that due to favourable meteorological conditions "Cold day to severe cold day" conditions in many pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, north Raj. & UP during next 2 days and at isolated pockets for subsequent 2 days and abate from these regions from 31st Dec.
As per the IMD report  Northwest and Central area likely to witness rainfall accompanied with hailstorm at the isolated place during 31 December and January 1.

READ | Delhi: Weather Department Predicts Friday As The Coldest Day Of The Season

This year Delhi witnessed the coldest December in the last years. On December 17, the second-lowest maximum temperature was recorded since 1992 at 12.2 degrees celsius.

READ | North India Reels Under Intense Cold Wave

 Air Quality in Winter season In Delhi

Air Quality in Delhi deprives in winter season up to a dangerous level.  Low temperature and burning of remains of the harvest are main factors for the air pollution in the National capital.
In Neighbouring states including Haryana, Punjab etc, farmers burn stubble due to which smoke flow towards the national capital. The ‘Smog’ which is the composition of smoke and fog, prevails allover in the National Capital Region (NCR). 

(With ANI inputs)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA TO ATTEND SWEARING-IN: TMC
GD BAKSHI SLAMS SANDEEP DIKSHIT
CONG USING TACTICS ON SENA
IAF DECOMMISSIONS MIG-27
FOG DELAYS 21 DELHI-BOUND TRAINS
JAGAN CABINET DEFERS CAPITAL