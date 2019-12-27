Delhi And Nearby Areas Likely To Hit By Cold Waves: IMD

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that Dense fog is likely to spread over the national capital and its nearby areas during the next three days. Delhi and nearby areas are likely to hit by cold waves in the upcoming two days. There are chances of thunderstorm and lightning in the area.

In a tweet, IMD said,” Dense fog at isolated pockets likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, north Raj. & UP during next 3 days and over north Madhya PradeshMP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sikkim and Odisha during next 2 days and over northeastern India during next 4-5 days and abate thereafter.”

READ | Uttar Pradesh: Ghaziabad DM Orders Two-day School Holiday Due To Extreme Cold Weather

Dense fog at isolated pockets likely over Punjab, Haryana,Chandigarh & Delhi, north Raj. & UP during next 3 days and over north madhya PradeshMP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sikkim and Odisha during next 2 days and over northeastern India during next 4-5 days and abate thereafter. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) December 27, 2019

In another tweet, IMD stated that due to favourable meteorological conditions "Cold day to severe cold day" conditions in many pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, north Raj. & UP during next 2 days and at isolated pockets for subsequent 2 days and abate from these regions from 31st Dec.

As per the IMD report Northwest and Central area likely to witness rainfall accompanied with hailstorm at the isolated place during 31 December and January 1.

READ | Delhi: Weather Department Predicts Friday As The Coldest Day Of The Season

This year Delhi witnessed the coldest December in the last years. On December 17, the second-lowest maximum temperature was recorded since 1992 at 12.2 degrees celsius.

READ | North India Reels Under Intense Cold Wave

Air Quality in Winter season In Delhi

Air Quality in Delhi deprives in winter season up to a dangerous level. Low temperature and burning of remains of the harvest are main factors for the air pollution in the National capital.

In Neighbouring states including Haryana, Punjab etc, farmers burn stubble due to which smoke flow towards the national capital. The ‘Smog’ which is the composition of smoke and fog, prevails allover in the National Capital Region (NCR).

(With ANI inputs)