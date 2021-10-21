Delhi AQI Deteriorates To 'Poor' Category As Stubble Burning On The Rise

According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality in the national capital worsened to the "poor" category on Thursday due to an increase in stubble burning. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the ITO area of the national capital was recorded at 202, and the total AQI is expected to worsen to the higher end of poor in the next three days. If there is no rain in the following two days, the share of stubble burning would likely grow, according to SAFAR.

PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were 91 in the 'poor' category and 171 in the 'moderate' category, respectively. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), some sections of Delhi, including Chandni Chowk and Rohini, had 'bad' air quality, with AQI values of 230 and 232, respectively, while Lodhi Road had a 'moderate' AQI of 165.

Delhi: Air quality slips to 'Poor' category according to SAFAR

"Delhi's AQI is in the poor category. The fire count is 746 and its share in PM2.5 is 12 per cent. Fire emission from the upwind region enhances PM2.5 concentrations as winds at the transport level are from the northwest region. Stubble burning share is likely to increase in the next two days if there is no rain. The overall AQI is likely to further degrade to the higher end of poor for the next three days," SAFAR said in its bulletin.

Stubble burning impacts AQI

An AQI of 0-50 is regarded as good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe. Meanwhile, the Delhi government launched the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign on October 18 to combat air pollution, with the first phase lasting till November 18. Stubble burning in neighbouring states adds greatly to Delhi's air pollution. Farmers set fire to their fields to clear the crop residue quickly before growing wheat and potato. It is one of the primary causes of Delhi-NCR's increase in pollution.

IMD issues Yellow alert for October 24

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a minimum temperature of 20.3 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Wednesday morning, two degrees above the season's average. The humidity level fluctuated between 91 and 47 %. Thursday is expected to be mostly clear, with a chance of mist in the morning, according to the weather service. The maximum temperature is expected to be approximately 32 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of around 19 degrees Celsius. From October 21 to October 23, the IMD has issued a green alert, and on October 24, a yellow alert.

With inputs from ANI and PTI

IMAGE: PTI