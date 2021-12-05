Delhi Assembly To Dedicate Memorial To Corona Warriors; To Be Unveiled On January 26, 2022

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel informed on Sunday that the assembly of the national capital will construct a memorial to pay homage to corona warriors such as doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, sanitation workers and teachers, at its premises so as to honour their sacrifices amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. The speaker also said that the memorial will most likely be unveiled on January 26 2022.

"Many doctors, nurses, sanitation workers and others had died due to COVID-19 in the line of duty. They have made the supreme sacrifice to save the mankind through the pandemic. So in their honour we will construct a corona warriors memorial in the Delhi Assembly. A stone inscription, having information about their duty and supreme sacrifice, will be erected. This is likely to be completed by January 26 next year," Goel told PTI.

Goel added, "The stone inscription will also have a small structure where symbols or signs (stethoscope, broom, injection etc) related to Corona warriors will be carved. Signs of corona warriors such as injection, machine to check blood pressure, stethoscope, books, broom etc will be carved out on a small wall-type structure. Designs of these have been prepared and the work on the project is going on. We are hoping to inaugurate the memorial on January 26 next year. The corona warrior memorial will be constructed behind the statue of Vithalbhai Patel on the Delhi Assembly premises near the entry gates."

India reports 8,895 new cases of COVID-19

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, 8,895 new COVID-19 cases and 2,796 deaths have been registered across the country, according to the Union Health Ministry. The total number of people who have died has now reached 4,73,326. The country's active caseload is currently at 99,155. According to the ministry, active cases account for less than 1% of total cases and are now at 0.29%, the lowest level since March 2020.

COVID vaccination in India:

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare:

1,03,84,549 jabs of the first dose have been administered to Healthcare workers while 95,45,333 have received both doses.

In the Front Live Workers' category, 1,83,80,785 have received the first dose while 1,65,84,784 have received the second dose.

In the age group of 18-44 years, 46,67,10,695 people have received the first dose while 24,30,98,736 have received both doses.

In the age group of 45-59 years, 18,67,14,877 people have received the first dose and 12,59,05,615 have received both the doses.

In the category of above 60 years, 11,68,80,846 have received a single dose and 8,19,76,845 are fully vaccinated.

Image: PTI