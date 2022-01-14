Delhi Bomb Threat: Suspects Conducted detailed Recce; IED Planted To Cause Maximum Damage

Soon after Delhi Police received a PCR call about the unclaimed bag in the city's Ghazipur flower market at 10.19 am on Friday, the local police immediately reached the spot. Sensing the severity of the matter after the initial assessment, National Security Guard (NSG) team deployed at Central Vista was rushed to the site. The team reached there within 15 minutes.

The police said that the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was disposed of by the NSG's Bomb Disposal Squad using a controlled explosion. Meanwhile, investigators are also looking into the recent seizure of RDX in Punjab's Amritsar, sources said. Earlier in the day, an IED weighing 5 kg was recovered near the Attari-Wagah border.

According to sources, the idea was to cause maximum damage. Delhi police said that it is too early to say by who or why the bag was planted in the Ghazipur wholesale market.

Suspects conducted detailed recce of Ghazipur market before planting IED

The Special Cell of Delhi informed that the suspects had done a detailed recce of the place where the explosive was recovered. As per sources, the bag was kept near a phool mandi. A CCTV was installed at the main gate of the market where the bomb was kept but the focus of the camera was not on the spot, which suggests that the person who planted the IED was aware of the place and planted it in such a place where his face was not captured on camera.

"It is being said that the motive behind keeping such large quantity of explosive was to carry out maximum damage to life and property," sources added

RDX and Ammonium Nitrate chemical compounds are suspected to have been used in making the IED. The IED was disposed of in a controlled explosion, which triggered a loud sound and smoke, sources said.

It should be mentioned here that the development comes 12 days ahead of Republic Day. In view of the recent surge in novel coronavirus cases, the January 26 celebrations will take place with strict restrictions with the possibility of very few visitors allowed to witness the parade.

