Delhi Cantt Rape Case: Police Report Reveals 9-yr-old Victim Died Of 'suffocation'

In a massive development in the Delhi Cantt rape and murder case, the police in a detailed report submitted before the Patiala House Court on Friday, stated that the nine-year-old victim died due to “suffocation” during the sexual assault. A priest - Radhe Shyam, and his accomplices, carried out the crime against the Dalit girl in a temple at a crematorium near Delhi Cantonment on August 1. They then handed over the body to the girl's home, alleging that she was electrocuted.

Delhi Police files report in Delhi Cantt rape & murder case

In the report, the police have claimed that the girl died of suffocation, adding that accused Radhe Shyam had put his hand on the 9-year-old mouth to prevent her from screaming during the forced sexual intercourse. The police have claimed that there were public witnesses who saw Radhe Shyam and his accomplices at the crime scene, carrying the body of the girl.

After taking the body of the girl home, the accused dissuaded the mother from calling the police, citing that the doctors "will steal her daughter's organs". He also allegedly convinced her that it was better to cremate the body.

The Delhi Police, in the report, has also claimed that the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report after the post-mortem procedure has ruled out the possibility of death due to electrocution. "No signs of electrocution," the cited reports read.

The CCTV footage and the police claims also bear testimony to the heinous crime committed against the Dali girl. Also, the police have pointed out the fact that accused Radhe Shyam tried to manipulate the register of the crematorium and enter the wrong time of death - proof of his involvement in the case.

For the backdrop, the police scanned the phone of the accused and from the search history, it turned out that Radhe Shyam was a porn addict.

On a complaint filed by the mother of the victim, the accused have been booked under Sections 302, 376, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, along with the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act.