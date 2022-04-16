Last Updated:

Delhi: Clashes & Stone Pelting Reported During Shobha Yatra; Several Injured

Injured policemen have been taken to Baby Jagjivan Ram Hospital which is close to the site of the clashes. Meanwhile, a heavy police force has been deployed.

Kamal Joshi
Delhi

Stone pelting was reported after Shobha Yatra in New Delhi on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. In the visuals from the incident site, plumes of smoke can be seen emerging. Reportedly, multiple cops were injured, including one shot at, in the Jahangirpuri incident.

Dozens of people were involved in the confrontation. One footage shows swords being waved within metres of where the Police are standing after the Shobha Yatra in New Delhi.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra condemned the stone pelting on the Shobha yatra and demanded strict action against the miscreants.

"Stone pelting on Hanuman's birth anniversary in Delhi's Jahangir Puri is a terrorist act The settlement of Bangladeshi infiltrators is now daring to attack the citizens of India. Now it has become necessary to remove illegal infiltrators from the country by checking the papers of each of them," Mishra tweeted in Hindi.

Incidents of communal violence have seen an uptick since Ram Navami on April 10. Clashes broke out between two communities in Khambhat after stones were pelted at the Ram Navami procession in the Shakarpura area. Similar clashes also erupted in the Himmatnagar town of Sabarkantha district. Madya Pradesh's Khargone also witnessed stone pelting, group clashes and arson.

