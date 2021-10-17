Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Lambasts Adjacent State CMs For Rise In Pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Chief Ministers of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana on Sunday for the rise of air pollution in the national capital. While lambasting the adjoining states, the Delhi CM reasoned that the present deterioration was primarily due to the 'farm fires'. CM Kejriwal while making these aforementioned claims appealed to the concerned leaders to "understand" their responsibility and help the farmers dispose of their stubble which would further assist in mitigating the air pollution concern.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attacked the Chief Ministers of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for their inaction towards the crisis that the farmers had been facing lately. While expressing his anguish Kejriwal slammed the CMs' and said that the concerned states had not done anything for the farmers. He said, "These states have not done anything for the farmers and so farmers are compelled to burn stubble, which is why Delhi has to suffer from air pollution." CM Kejriwal further went on to appeal to the state governments to 'understand' their responsibilities and assist the farmers with a solution.

Air quality steadily deteriorating



17 Oct-



AQI - 298 (201 to 300 - Poor)



PM10 - 286 (251 to 350 - Poor)



PM2.5 - 156 (121 to 250 - Very poor) https://t.co/a7a2wrcrIH — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 17, 2021

CM Arvind Kejriwal also pointed out the efforts of the Delhi government to control the pollution and said that the government made a 'solution' that is sprinkled in the fields for free. "We made a solution. If you sprinkle it on the stubble, there is no need to burn it thereafter," he appended.

CM Kejriwal inaugurates hospital at Shalimar Bagh, Delhi; asserts Delhi's pollution level under limit

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attended an inauguration ceremony of a hospital in Shalimar Bagh on Sunday. While speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Delhi CM brought up the issue of rise in air pollution crisis that the national capital had been witnessing over the years. While talking about the same, CM Kejriwal maintained that the Delhi government has made all efforts to curb this challenge but, the recent stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Punjab, UP and Haryana had once again ingited the issue. The CM said, "Delhi's own pollution, including vehicles, industries is within the safe limit. I have been tweeting pollution data in Delhi for the last 1 month. Pollution has started increasing from the last 3-4 days, it is the pollution of stubble, which is burning in the surrounding states."

