Delhi CM Kejriwal Launches Free Food Programme For Homeless People In Night Shelters

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that his government has been instrumental in improving the state of night shelters in the national Capital. Interacting with media persons, CM Kejriwal claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government had put several considerations into maintaining night shelters ever since it came to power.

"Before we came to power, the court used to scold the Delhi government for the arrangements in night shelters. When our government came in power, from the beginning, we gave attention to rain shelters. It has been prepared so well in 6 to 7 years that now if someone comes to see it, then at least they will say that someone did well for the poor," the Delhi CM, Kejriwal said.

“During the past six years, we have improved the condition of shelter homes. I have personally conducted inspections to improve the situation of toilets and potable water in shelter homes. And today, the condition is good,” CM Kejriwal added.

Free food for homeless people in Delhi night shelters

During the meet, the Delhi CM also declared that the government in collaboration with the 'Akshaya Patra Foundation' would provide free meals, twice a day, to the people inhabiting at night shelters across the national capital.

"Homeless people live in the night shelters of Delhi. They are the poorest. Nobody pays attention to them. In association with Akshaya Patra Foundation, we will provide nutritious food to all these people absolutely free of cost, twice a day. Will not let anyone go to bed hungry in Delhi." - Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal said.

दिल्ली के रैन बसेरों में बेघर लोग रहते हैं। ये सबसे गरीब हैं। इनकी तरफ़ किसी का ध्यान नहीं जाता।



अक्षय पात्र फ़ाउंडेशन के साथ मिलकर हम इन सभी लोगों को रोज़ाना दोनों वक्त का पौष्टिक खाना एकदम मुफ़्त मुहैया कराएंगे। दिल्ली में किसी को भूखा नहीं सोने देंगे। pic.twitter.com/QGlypl1TPW — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 8, 2021

The programme to give free food was launched by serving people living in the night shelters at Sarai Kale Khan on Sunday. Addressing the gathering there, Kejriwal said the Delhi government runs 209-night shelters across the city, and that free cooked meals will be provided to nearly 6,000 people. He also maintained that this number would go up to 12,000 as more people live in shelter homes during the winters.

"The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is a responsible government and we have worked a lot for the poor. I am happy to start this initiative (free food distribution),” CM Kejriwal said.

