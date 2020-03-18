'Nothing To Panic': Delhi CM Kejriwal, LG Discuss Measures To Prevent Coronavirus Spread

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday held a discussion on preventive measures to control the spread of coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal wrote, "Everyone is working hard to contain the virus. These are difficult times. However, nothing to panic. We shall overcome."

'But nothing to panic'

Meanwhile, Baijal said, "Discussed measures to contain COVID-19 outbreak with Hon'ble CM Arvind Kejriwal. Deliberated social distancing measures which can be encouraged in government offices, public transport, public places and in general." He added that a meeting with CM and senior officers will be held on Thursday to review the status and take further measures.

The Centre and the State governments have scaled up precautionary measures to curb the spread. Several states have ordered the closure of public places including educational institutions, cinema halls, and malls till the month-end. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, India suspended all the visas, except a few categories. The government has also advised avoiding all non-essential travel.

All passengers coming from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain, and Germany after February 15 will be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days.

'Well said, Doctor!'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised those involved in fighting the coronavirus outbreak. To a doctor who posted a picture of himself with a message urging people to stay at home, PM Modi said, "Well said, Doctor! Also a shout-out to all those working to make our planet safer and healthier. No words will ever do justice to their exceptional efforts."

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday praised the Indian government's commitment to combat the novel coronavirus -- a pandemic which has infected more than 168,000 people and killed over 8,000 globally. India has so far reported 152 cases of the novel coronavirus, while three people have died in the country.

