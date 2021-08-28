Delhi CM Kejriwal Recommends Three Doctors For Padma Awards; Know More About Them Here

Hailing the contribution of healthcare workers in fighting the COVID pandemic, Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday recommended the names of three top doctors for the prestigious Padma awards this year. Earlier in July, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had announced that he would recommend names of doctors for the Padma awards and had asked the people to send their recommendations for the same as a tribute for their contributions to the society amid the COVID pandemic.

AAP Chief and Delhi CM Kejriwal, during an online media briefing, announced that the state government had shortlisted the names of doctors S K Sarin, Suresh Kumar, and Sandeep Budhiraja to be recommended for Padma awards this year.

During the briefing, CM Kejriwal noted that doctors, nurses, and other paramedic staff have played a critical role in saving the lives of people amid the ongoing pandemic, and the country honours their contribution.

"It was extremely difficult to narrow down the names as all the people whose names were considered have done an exemplary job in fighting the pandemic. The rest should not feel that their contribution is any less," Kejriwal said.

कोरोना काल में अपनी जान की बाज़ी लगाकर लोगों की सेवा करने वाले अपने डॉक्टर्स को सम्मानित करने के लिए दिल्ली सरकार इस बार 3 डॉक्टर्स के नाम पद्म पुरस्कार के लिए भेज रही है।



▪ डॉ. एस के सरीन, ILBS

▪ डॉ. सुरेश कुमार, LNJP

▪ डॉ. संदीप बुद्धिराजा, Max Healthcare pic.twitter.com/ZBXpj13ZXn — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 28, 2021

The shortlisted names are - Dr. S K Sarin who is the Vice-Chancellor of ILBS (Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences). Dr. S K Sarin also established the first plasma bank and genome sequencing facility of the Delhi government. The second name recommended is- LNJP (Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital) Hospital's Medical Director Dr. Suresh Kumar while the third is Group Medical Director of Max Healthcare group Dr. Sandeep Budhiraja.

As per the Delhi government, a total of 740 names of doctors, paramedics, and other healthcare professionals were recommended by 9,427 people for the awards out of which three names were shortlisted by the committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal.

Padma Awards

Every year, the Centre asks the states to recommend names for Padma awards. The Padma award is one of the highest civilian honours bestowed by the GoI, announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order), and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The awards seek to recognise the achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

(With Inputs: PTI)

(Image Credits: ANI/Twitter/Representative Image)