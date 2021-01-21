Delhi Conducts Over 1 Cr COVID-19 Tests; CM Kejriwal Calls It 'new Record', Shares Report

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday informed that the national capital has created a new record as it has successfully conducted over 1 crore COVID-19 tests. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said that the Coronavirus tests done till date in Delhi is equivalent to 50 per cent of Delhi's population. "With a focus on increased testing and treatment, Delhi has successfully contained the scale and spread of COVID-19 infection, " Arvind Kejriwal added.

Delhi sets a new record!



We have conducted over 1 crore Corona tests to date, equivalent to 50% of Delhi's population. With a focus on increased testing & treatment, Delhi has successfully contained the scale & spread of Corona infection. pic.twitter.com/QtGoYU7IYu — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 20, 2021

According to the report released by Kejriwal, Delhi recorded 228 more Coronavirus cases and 10 deaths. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Delhi has recorded over 6,32,821 positive cases, out of which 6,19,723 have successfully recovered, while 10,764 have succumbed to the infection. As per the latest updates from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 222 fresh recoveries have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the national capital is 2,334.

CM Kejriwal promises free COVID vaccine in Delhi if Centre fails to do so

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that his government will provide coronavirus vaccine free to the people of Delhi in case the Centre fails to fulfil its promise. The Delhi CM said that he has appealed to the Centre to ensure free vaccination in the country as there are many people who may not be able to afford the vaccine.

"I request everyone to not spread misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine. I had appealed to the Central government that COVID-19 vaccination should be provided free of cost to all. If the Centre does not do it and a need arises, the vaccine will be provided for free to people of Delhi," Kejriwal said while meeting the family of Dr Hitesh Gupta who died due to COVID-19.

On January 11, PM Modi had assured that state governments will not have to bear the cost of vaccines to be injected to 3 crore frontline warriors in the first phase. While interacting with all state Chief Ministers on the vaccine rollout, PM Modi had also announced the launch of the COWIN app which is mandatory for receiving the vaccine shot.

