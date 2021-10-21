Delhi Cyber Cell Saves Life Of Man Attempting Suicide After Facebook Sends Alert

Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police saved the life of a 43-year-old man who wanted to commit suicide due to depression after his wife abandoned him and he lost his job. He consumed 50 bottles of syrup used in the treatment of the thyroid and demonstrated a suicide attempt on Facebook. Cyber Cell traced his location in West Delhi's Janakpuri and saved him. DCP of Cyber Cell K P S Malhotra said that he did all this to bring back his wife.

Mr Malhotra said that the team received an urgent message from Facebook that one man was posting a message regarding a suicide attempt. On receiving the information from Facebook, CyPAD did the technical enquiry and traced the person in the area of West District. The information was shared with the west n southwest districts of Delhi Police. The official said that a team of Police Station Rajouri Garden traced the person to his home.

"At his house, he was found in a semi-conscious condition and was immediately removed to a nearby government hospital," said Mr Malhotra.

During the inquiry, the man told the police that he had consumed 40-50 bottles of syrup used in thyroid treatment. The police found that his wife had deserted and left his home around 3 years ago and had been living in Bhopal since then. Last year he lost his job and was unemployed since then. He had to look after his father too.

"He was facing many health problems also so he was under depression. In the morning, he talked to his wife as he wanted to visit her but she refused. To mount pressure on the family of his in-laws, he on Facebook demonstrated Live suicide but CyPAD and West District (PS Rajouri Garden) acted swiftly and saved him," said Mr Malhotra.

The official said that the man was immediately shifted and admitted to Deen Dyal Upadhyay Hospital where he was undergoing treatment. His condition was stated to be stable by doctors.