Delhi: Eight Hospitals, Including AIIMS, To Soon Have Mini Fire Stations

Delhi hospitals to soon have mini fire stations, AIIMS will be the first of this facility. The action was taken after several patients lost life in fire tragedy

Atul Krishan
Delhi AIIMS

To prevent the loss of patient's lives and life-saving equipment, soon eight hospitals in Delhi will have mini fire stations on their premises. AIIMS will be the first among the eight to have such a facility. It has chosen an area in its premises where a fire station will be built.

Randeep Guleria Director of AIIMS had a word in this respect with Delhi Fire Service Chief Atul Garg. Both have joined hands to save lives and life-saving equipment. With this step, they are hoping that no more patients will suffer due to any fire tragedies in the future. Atul Garg the Chief of Delhi Fire Service said that recently in a fire tragedy at AIIMS most advanced technology equipment of COVID-19 was burnt to ashes. It was a great loss. He said that they are one year behind in medical science because of this.

"Setting up fire stations at hospitals will give confidence to patients too. In any fire tragedy if we reach on time we can save lives and property. If we reach the incident site within five minutes, we can control the fire and avoid a big loss. We can avoid loss of lives, loss of life-saving equipment and hospital property. This step will turn out into a milestone," said Grag. 

Initially, one fire tender will be stationed at hospitals later the numbers will be increased.

