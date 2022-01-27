In another horrifying rape incident from the national capital, on January 27 Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal has shared that a 20-year-old female was gang-raped by illegal liquor sellers in Kasturba Nagar Vivek Vihar. The turmoil didn't seem to end for the rape survivor as she was coerced to go bald, shield her face with a cloth and walk down the lane for an hour.

While the DCW chief has alleged that heinous act is a consequence of 'oppression of those selling illegal liquor' which has increased, the national capital refuses to evade the bulletin in relation to the safety of women and gruesome rape incidents.

"All criminals should be arrested and girl's family should be given security," DCW's Swati Maliwal demanded.

Reports suggest that Maliwal has met with the girl and the ladies in the area 'instigated the three rapists' to rape her. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Commission for Women stated, "In Kasturba Nagar, a 20-year-old girl was gang-raped by illegal liquor sellers, made her bald, wore a garland of slippers and turned her face black in the entire area. I am issuing notice to Delhi Police. All criminal men and women should be arrested and the girl and her family should be given security."

कस्तूरबा नगर में 20 साल की लड़की का अवैध शराब बेचने वालों द्वारा गैंगरेप किया गया, उसे गंजा कर, चप्पल की माला पहना पूरे इलाक़े में मुँह काला करके घुमाया। मैं दिल्ली पुलिस को नोटिस जारी कर रही हूँ। सब अपराधी आदमी औरतों को अरेस्ट किया जाए और लड़की और उसके परिवार को सुरक्षा दी जाए। pic.twitter.com/4ExXufDaO3 — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 27, 2022

"A 20-year-old girl was abducted and raped in Kasturba Nagar Vivek Vihar and then made to go bald and cover her face for an hour," Public Relations Officer, Delhi Commission for Women Rahul Tahiliani shared on Twitter.

Amounting to swift action, Maliwal organised a meeting with the girl and elucidated the rape survivor's ordeal. "The girl has inhuman wounds on her body. He was made bald & blackened his face and roamed in the area. The oppression of those selling illegal liquor has increased a lot," Maliwal said on Twitter.