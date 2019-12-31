Delhi: Gold Bars worth Rs 23.85 Lakh Seized At IGI Airport

Gold bars worth Rs 23.85 lakh was seized from an Indian passenger at the Delhi airport. Delhi Customs Zone said that the passenger was arriving from Hong Kong.

The smuggled gold concealed in his body was seized on December 29. The accused is reported to have smuggled gold worth Rs 43.71 lakh in the past too. The smuggler has been arrested, Delhi Customs at the IGI Airport said.

Man booked for smuggling four gold bars worth Rs 32 Lakh

During the Pre-Embarkation Security Check (frisking) on Friday night at the Domestic Security Hold Area (SHA) of NSCBI Airport, in Kolkata, CISF Sub Inspector Samrat Chakraborty noticed an unusual movement of a passenger and observed the audiovisual alarm at the middle level of DFMD, while the passenger was crossing it.

The passenger was taken at a separate place in SHA for a thorough check. Upon enquiring, the passenger was identified as Mr Sanju Vasita, Age - 28 yrs heading for Pune by Indigo Airlines flight No. 6E-862 (STD 2110 hrs) who was found to be carrying gold inside his body cavity (rectum).

Four gold bars weighing about 804 gms wrapped with carbon paper and black insulating tape that was concealed in the passenger's rectum, were recovered. The gold bars were worth approximately INR 32 lakh. Senior CISF Officers were notified immediately and the seized gold was handed over to Customs Officials for further action in the matter.

Gold plucked from 50 feet high temple dome

Unidentified burglars climbed atop a 50 feet high spire of a decrepit temple in a Bihar village and decamped with pieces of gold worth lakhs of rupees, police said on Saturday.

The pieces of gold were affixed to the temple's dome, the police said. The incident took place at a temple situated inside an abandoned monastery at Gulani, a remote village under the jurisdiction of Pakribarawan police station of this central Bihar district, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the police station, Sanjay Kumar, said.

