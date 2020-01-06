Delhi Government Launches ''Mission NEEV'' For Early Treatment Of Infants

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Monday launched Neonatal Early Evaluation Vision (NEEV) program which covers around 1.5 lakh, newborn babies. NEEV will focus on tackling visible functional and metabolic defects in the babies.

The foundation stone of the project was laid by Health Minister Satyendar Jain at the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC).

The Delhi government in its statement informed that the NEEV program would be supported by the state government and Delhi State Health Mission under the Rashtriya Baal Swasthya Karyakram.

While talking at the MAMC, Jain emphasised on the need for newborn screening and how it is an important public health initiative.

"With the program being implemented at many government hospitals, newborns who do not have a clinically evident disease like congenital hypothyroidism, critical congenital heart disease, and hearing loss will be picked up early and treatment can be initiated early," Jain said.

The NEEV will start with 31 birthing facilities and will later include all delivery points and other birthing facilities.

While talking about the initiative, NEEV's director Seema Kapoor stated that the initiative aims to pick up these disorders in the pre-emptive phase.

In her statement given to a news agency, Seema Kapoor said, "Taking into account, that these disorders are associated with high mortality and morbidity, this is likely to come down with the implementation of the program. The message that the program aims to give is that being proactive rather than reactive is the right approach."

AAP launches 150 new Mohalla Clinics

Ahead of the upcoming Delhi elections on February 8, the Aam Admi Party on Sunday launched 150 new Mohalla Clinics in the National Capital. Taking to his official Twitter handle, CM Arvind Kejriwal informed about Delhi setting a world record.

Delhi CM's tweet roughly translates as, "Today the people of Delhi have set a world record. The government has today inaugurated 150 new Mohalla clinics. Now, 450 clinics are functional all over Delhi. I do not want to you to get ill, in case you fall ill, get free and effective treatment from the Mohalla Clinic's in your neighbourhood."

आज दिल्ली के लोगों ने वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड सेट किया है



आपकी सरकार ने आज 150 नए मोहल्ला क्लीनिकों का उद्घाटन किया। अब पूरी दिल्ली में कुल 450 क्लिनिक चल रहे हैं



आप सब बीमार मत पड़ जाना, लेकिन पड़ गए तो पड़ोस के मोहल्ला क्लिनिक से फ्री और अच्छा इलाज करवा लेना।#150NewMohallaClinics pic.twitter.com/4Ecrk2E7kR — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 5, 2020

