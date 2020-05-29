'82 COVID Fatalities Added To Death Toll Which Now Stands At 398': Delhi Dy CM Sisodia

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has informed that a total of 82 deaths have been added to the national capital's COVID-19 death toll after the information was confirmed. This comes amid contention from opposition parties alleging that the AAP-led government has been covering up the actual number of deaths due to COVID. With the 82 deaths being reported, the total death toll due to the virus in the national capital now stands at 398.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Sisodia informed that out of the 82 new deaths confirmed, 13 took place in the last 24 hours while 69 happened over the last 34 days, but the information has been corroborated now. The Deputy CM has also urged citizens in the national capital to not panic and avoid ostracization of individuals infected with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has stated that a total of 17,386 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the national capital so far. As many as 7,846 people have also recovered from the deadly disease. Delhi is also one of '14 focus cities' whose officials met with Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Thursday to discuss and strategize the curb of COVID due to the high number of cases reported in the respective cities.

Delhi CM's appeal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged the citizens of Delhi to go under home isolation if found COVID-19 positive. Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal assured the citizens that the Delhi administration is "fully prepared" to handle the COVID-19 crisis.

"My Delhiites, don't panic if you get corona. Most of you can be treated in Home Isolation only. But if you need to be admitted to the hospital, then we are also fully prepared for that. I pray to God for your good health and well being," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi. Kejriwal said over 80 percent of patients are asymptomatic or show mild symptoms. Delhi government has released guidelines for the treatment of such patients under home isolation without needing to admit themselves in the hospital.

