Delhi Govt & Calcutta HC Ban Diwali Crackers; Join Growing List Citing Covid, Pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced a ban on crackers this Diwali in the wake of the rise in COVID-19 cases and the deteriorating air quality levels in the national capital. Kejriwal in a tweet said that he reviewed the coronavirus situation in Delhi with the chief secretary, health officials and district magistrates while opining that the COVID-19 cases in Delhi were rising due to the festive season and increasing pollution in the region. Hence the Delhi government has decided to impose a ban on crackers. Kejriwal said Delhi government also aims to ramp up medical infrastructure, and make adequate arrangements for Oxygen and ICU beds in the city.

Reviewed corona situation in Del n preparedness wid Chief Secy, Health officials and all DMs. Corona cases hv increased due to festival season n pollution. It was decided to



1. Ban crackers in Del



2. Ramp up medical infra, Oxy n ICU beds are being increased in Del govt hospis — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 5, 2020

In another tweet, he added that testing would be targeted and all steps would be taken to ensure that fatality rates did not increase.

3. Del HC has stayed our order to increase ICU beds in pvt hospitals. Filed appeal in SC yesterday. We hope SC will lift the stay keeping in view the critical situation



4. Targetted testing



5. All steps shud be taken to ensure that fatality rate does not increase — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 5, 2020

Earlier in the day, he had urged the citizens of Delhi to avoid crackers and join him in the Lakshmi Pujan ceremony in Diwali. Meanwhile, Delhi's overall air quality index was recorded at 333 (very poor category) on Thursday morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). A layer of smoky haze lingered over Delhi-NCR on Thursday.

READ | Haze Chokes Delhi, Pollution Levels Highest Since November Last Year

READ | Air Pollution Increases Risk Of Mortality From COVID-19, NGT Informed

Calcutta HC orders prohibition of firecrackers

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday too ordered a prohibition on the usage of all kinds of crackers or fireworks for Kali Puja, Diwali and Chatt Puja in 2020. A division bench of justices Sanjib Banerjee and Arijit Banerjee said "sanitizers and masks are mandatory during the festive season of Kali Puja and Diwali. Social distancing norms to be adhered to. No processions with sound and light will be allowed for Kali Puja idol immersion."

"A limited number of people will be only allowed at ghats for immersion. Entire supervision needs to be done by police," the HC ordered. The order has come after several PILs appealing for a complete ban on firecrackers to control air pollution which is deemed hazardous for COVID-19 patients. However, the lakhs of people belonging to the firecrackers industry remain affected by the decision. Besides Delhi and Bengal, Odisha, Rajasthan and Sikkim have also decided to ban firecrackers due to coronavirus.

READ | COVID-19 Situation Is Deteriorating In Delhi Due To Rising Air Pollution: Kejriwal

READ | Stubble Burning Share In Delhi's Pollution Soars To 42 Pc, Season's Highest