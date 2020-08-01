COVID: Delhi Govt Begins Monthly Sero-survey; Says Confident Of Changing 'circumstances'

On Saturday, the national capital began the next round of sero-prevalence survey to combat COVID-19, informed the Delhi Chief Minister's (CMO) office. A serosurvey involves testing of blood serum of individuals to check for the prevalence of antibodies against infection.

The Chief Minister's office on Twitter apprised about the survey, stating that this will aid the government to tailor its strategy to changing circumstances.

On the directions of Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal, the Delhi govt has begun monthly sero-survey in the city from today. The survey conducted in June showed 24% Delhi residents have developed antibodies. This will aid the govt to tailor it's strategy to changing circumstances. pic.twitter.com/BLMc2NU4QX — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) August 1, 2020

Earlier on July 21, Delhi's seroprevalence study revealed that 23.48% of the people have been affected by COVID-19 in the city, which has several pockets of dense population. The study, which was conducted from June 27 to July 10 by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in collaboration with the Delhi government, also indicated that a large number of infected persons remain asymptomatic, it said.

Coronavirus in Delhi

Delhi recorded 1,195 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.35 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,963, authorities said. On Monday, the daily cases count had dipped to 613, the lowest in two months. From Tuesday onwards, cases have been reported in excess of 1,000.

Twenty-seven fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin released on Friday. The active cases tally on Friday was 10,705, down from 10,743 the previous day. On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947, till date.

