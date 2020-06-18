Delhi Govt Threatens Salary Freeze, Action Over Health Workers' 'unauthorised' Absence

Observing that "most" of its staff members are not reporting for duty in an "unauthorised" manner, the Delhi Health Department warned salary freeze and disciplinary action if they fail to resume duties by Thursday.

In an official order, the Health Department stated that home-quarantine will be considered only for those workers who provide a medical report of having tested positive for COVID-19.

"It has been observed that most of the staff members working in the Department of Health & Family Welfare are not reporting for duties and are absenting themselves unauthorisedly without any reason or intimation," the order, issued by Special Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, said.

"All the staff are directed to report for duties immediately by tomorrow, failing which their salaries will be stopped and disciplinary action as deemed fit shall be initiated without any further notice. nly those officials will be considered for home quarantine who will furnish the test report of having tested positive," the order said.

The order comes at the time when Delhi is tackling a massive increase in coronavirus cases.

A total of 2,414 new coronavirus cases were reported in Delhi on Wednesday, taking the total to 47,102. The toll reached 1,904 after 67 deaths were confirmed. The tally includes 27,741 active cases.

(With inputs from PTI)