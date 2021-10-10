Delhi Govt To Start Spraying Bio-decomposer Solution As Pollution Begins To Rise

The Delhi government has announced that it will begin the process of bio-decomposer solutions for free in Delhi from tomorrow. This is an initiative started by the Delhi Government as a part of its efforts to reduce air pollution. The government officials will start the process from Fatehpur Jat village of Narela. The target for smelting stubble has been set for more than 4200 acres.

The Delhi government collaborated with the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Pusa to develop a bio-decomposer capsule that will be utilised to avoid the stubble burning, that leads to extreme air pollution in Delhi. As per the government, these capsules will be converted into a solution that will be sprayed on crop stubble in the farmlands.

The Delhi government has formulated a committee of 25 members to ensure that farmers are made aware of the new initiative and the drive can be successfully completed. To avail these services, the farmers only need to fill the forms and the government will spray the bio-decomposer solution on their field for free. On September 24, CM Kejriwal started the process of preparing the bio-de-composer solution.

Kejriwal’s warning on rising pollution

As the extended monsoon has finally ended in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned the people of Delhi on Saturday that pollution has already begun to rise in the national capital as the air quality index (AQI) has risen to 171. Kejriwal tweeted, "Pollution has started increasing. 09 Oct- AQI - 171 (0 to 50 - Good, 51 to 100 - Satisfactory, 101 to 200 - Moderate) PM10 - 197 (0 to 50 - Good, 51 to 100 - Satisfactory, 101 to 250 - Moderate) PM2.5 - 69 (0 to 30 - Good, 31 to 60 - Satisfactory, 61 to 90 - Moderate)." Kejriwal has been tweeting regularly about Delhi's daily air quality, providing timely updates and saying that the quality will deteriorate from mid-October owing to stubble burning. Kejriwal tweeted on September 18, “Del air quality will deteriorate from mid-Oct (stubble burning). State govts have not taken action to support their farmers On its own, Del air is clean. On 18 Sep- AQI- 69 (0 to 50 - Good, 51 to 100 - Satisfactory) PM10- 67 PM2.5 - 27 (0 to 30 Good, 31 to 60 Satisfactory)."

(With ANI inputs)