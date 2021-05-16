Delhi Govt Writes To Dr Reddy's For 67 Lakh Doses Of Sputnik V Vaccine: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that his government has written to Dr. Reddy's Laboratories for the supply of around 67 lakh doses of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V. This came after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia earlier this week claimed that COVAXIN manufacturer Bharat Biotech has refused to provide additional doses to Delhi.

CM Kejriwal said, "We have asked for 67 lakh doses each of COVISHIELD and COVAXIN and have written to Dr. Reddy's who are dealers of Sputnik in India for nearly the same quantity." He added, "We have asked them (Dr. Reddy's) how many doses and by what time they can provide. No response has come from their side as yet."

Sputnik V has been approved to be imported from Russia by Dr Reddy's, but is yet to be widely available in the country. Dr. Reddy's had on Friday said that the imported doses of the vaccine are presently priced at a maximum retail price of Rs 948, with 5 per cent GST per dose, amounting to Rs 995.4 per dose.

The Delhi CM also said the experience of many countries showed that coronavirus infection can be reduced through mass vaccination. He expressed hope that the vaccination programme in the country will pick up the pace with the increased availability of jabs.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, CM Kejriwal had said that his govt was starting an oxygen concentrator bank and 200 such units will be set up across the national capital. He said that his team will provide concentrators at the doorstep of patients in home isolation if needed.

COVID-19 In Delhi

Delhi recorded 6,430 new COVID-19 cases and 337 more fatalities on Saturday while the positivity rate dipped to 11.32 percent, authorities said. The national capital had recorded 8,506 new cases on Friday and a positivity rate of 12.40 percent. As many as 289 more patients had succumbed to the disease on Friday, according to a health bulletin.

The Delhi government has fixed the rates for hearse services provided for deceased COVID-19 patients, according to an official order on Saturday. A committee was constituted under the chairmanship of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation commissioner, which recommended the rates for hearse/mortuary services to be provided to deceased coronavirus patients, it said.

(With PTI inputs)