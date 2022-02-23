The Delhi High Court rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction on the implementation of the Whistle-Blowers Protection Act, 2014 on Wednesday, February 23.

The plea had urged the Delhi HC to look into the case since India doesn't have any rules or regulations under the Whistle-Blowers Act. It presented that the court should pave the way to formulate a legal provision to provide protection against fraudulent and malicious Whistle Blower cases.

Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking implementation of Whistle Blowers Act

The petition was dismissed by a Division Bench comprising Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh. The Delhi HC bench had argued that enactment and the creation of laws, and regulations are all essentially sovereign powers.

The plea also claimed that the Government of India has not implemented the Whistle Blowers Protection Act, 2014, which was passed by the Indian Parliament and is yet to be announced by the Indian government. According to the petition, Section 1(3) of the Whistle Blowers Protection Act, 2014 authorised the Union Government to bring the act into force by issuing a notification to that effect.

The petitioner Dr Mohd Ajazur Rahman, a Senior Chief Medical Officer of a Delhi Government Hospital, stated that "the Union of India has not issued any notification or formulated any Rules and Regulations under the provisions of the Whistle-Blowers Protection Act, 2014, which is a Parliamentary Act that protects the interests of honest and genuine citizens and public servants.”

Several genuine public officials and people are facing life threats when they come forward to speak out about malpractice and corruption, according to Advocate Payal Behl, who represented the petitioner demanding the formulation of the law against fake whistleblower cases.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: Shutterstock/Representative)