Delhi HC Seeks WFI Stand On Challenge To Asian Games Trials Exemption To Vinesh, Bajrang

Delhi High Court on Thursday, July 20, sought a response from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on plea challenging the exemption given to wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat from the Asian Games 2023 trials by the WFI ad-hoc panel. The plea was moved by Under-20 World Champion Antim Panghal and Under-23 Asian Champion Sujeet Kalkal

The High Court has questioned the WFI's lawyer on the basis of which wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, who were at the forefront of protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, were handed direct Asian Games entries.

Following the notice, the WFI lawyer agreed to file a response in Delhi High Court, who has fixed the matter for Friday, July 2, for detailed hearing. In addition to this, the WFI has been directed to file the affidavit by July 20 itself.

The development came after Phogat (53kg) and Punia (65kg) were given direct entries for the Asian Games on Tuesday (July 18) while other wrestlers will have to book their places in the Indian squad through selection trials on July 22 and 23.

Decision to exempt will hurt wrestling in country: Brij Bhushan

Terming the WFI ad-hoc panel’s decision “unfortunate”, the outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Wednesday said that exempting Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat from the Asian Games trials will hurt wrestling in India. Notably, the wrestlers have been protesting against the WFI chief and have been demanding strict action against him over the sexual harassment charges by women wrestlers.

“I am pretty anguished since the ad-hoc panel took this decision. It will hurt the sport of wrestling in this country. A lot of people have worked hard to lift this sport. The athletes, their parents, the fans of the sport, all have worked hard,” Singh told PTI, adding that the practice of giving exemptions to wrestlers was ended as it was hurting the juniors.